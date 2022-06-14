Teacher, brother killed as truck hits motorcycle

Two parked vehicles, a pan shop damaged in crash

Two parked vehicles, a pan shop damaged in crash

Two persons were killed on the spot when a truck went out of control reportedly due to brake failure at Vanasthalipuram on Tuesday.

Police identified the victims as Vijayalakshmi, 45, a government school teacher of Nalgonda, and her brother Suresh, 47, who was a resident of Hayatnagar.

The duo was on their motorcycle near Sushma theatre at around 11.15 a.m. when the truck hit them from the left side. The two were going for a bank-related work when the accident took place, sources said.

Two other parked vehicles, a pan shop and an adjacent wall were damaged due to the crash impact.

As per preliminary findings, police said that the truck driver was not drunk at the time of the accident.