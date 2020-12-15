Teacher beaten up for molesting 5 girls

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

15 December 2020 22:05 IST

In a ghastly incident, a teacher of the Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS) at Chintavarre village in Laxmidevipalli mandal allegedly sexually assaulted five girl students of the school on the pretext of taking classes despite closure of the school due to the COVID-19 pandemic by exploiting their helplessness.

The horrific incident came to light on Tuesday when the aggrieved parents of a girl thrashed the teacher identified as D Sunil Kumar at the school after their traumatised daughter narrated the horrific incident to them, sources said.

The agitated parents along with a group of villagers beat up the teacher accusing him of turning into a "sexual predator."

Advertising

Advertising

The agitated villagers alleged that the teacher committed the ghastly offence by calling a group of five girl students, aged between 7 to 10 years, to the school in the guise of taking special classes in view of the closure of the school, in the past one week.

They alleged that the brutality of the errant teacher left the five girls belonging to impoverished families traumatised and their gullible parents in mental agony.

Sources said that some of the angry parents reportedly filed a complaint with the local police on Tuesday evening demanding stern action against the errant teacher.

When contacted, the District Educational Officer Somasekhara Sarma told The Hindu that the MPPS, Chintavarre, secondary grade teacher, Sunil Kumar has been suspended based on a complaint filed by the parents of five girl students on charges of sexually assaulting the five students.