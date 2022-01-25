Telangana

Teacher arrested for sexually harassing student

Rachakonda police’s cyber crime officials arrested a private school teacher, Regonda Venkata Sai, of Jagityal for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student.

He had installed an application on his smartphone to generate virtual phone numbers to send text messages to the victim girl. He even sent abusive texts and obscene pictures to the girl and her mother, the police said.

The 31-year-old teacher in the past too, according to police, was dismissed by school managements for misbehaving with girl students.

He was booked for sexual harassment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and other related violations.


