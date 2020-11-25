Teach a lesson to BJP, Harish tells youth

SANGAREDDY

25 November 2020 00:37 IST

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has called upon the youth to teach a lesson to the BJP, saying the party has been responsible for the collapse of Indian economy.

Participating in an election campaign at Bharathi Nagar in GHMC limits on Tuesday, Mr. Harish Rao said BJP leaders are making self-contradictory statements and couldn’t be trusted. “Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy says there is no chance of bringing funds from the Centre to develop local bodies and Hyderabad while party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar says he would bring funds from the Centre. Who should we trust,” he asked.

Referring to the cancellation of Information Technology Investment Region sanctioned for Hyderabad by the previous UPA government, he said the Centre is responsible for loss of jobs in the State. The so-called development being claimed by the BJP is visible only on social media platforms but not at field level, he alleged.

The Minister also questioned why funds were not released to Telangana when rain-induced floods hit Hyderabad while ₹600 crore was sanctioned to Gujarat and ₹500 crore to Karnataka for the same natural calamity.