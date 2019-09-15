Telangana

TDP will strengthen in Telangana, says Naidu

more-in

Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed hope that the party will strengthen in Telangana as it had a committed cadre that was wedded to the party’s ideology.

On a visit to the TDP office, NTR Bhavan here, after a gap of nine months, Mr. Naidu deplored that some leaders left the party out of vested interests. But, the party had the strength to create a hundred new leaders if an old one left. He referred in this context to the commitment of TDP MLA from Aswaraopet Mecha Nageswara Rao who refused to budge despite several pressures from rivals asking him to quit the party.

The TDP supporters and admirers showered flower petals on Mr. Naidu when he entered the premises.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2019 12:12:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/tdp-will-strengthen-in-telangana-says-naidu/article29419440.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY