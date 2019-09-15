TDP will strengthen in Telangana, says Naidu

Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed hope that the party will strengthen in Telangana as it had a committed cadre that was wedded to the party’s ideology.

On a visit to the TDP office, NTR Bhavan here, after a gap of nine months, Mr. Naidu deplored that some leaders left the party out of vested interests. But, the party had the strength to create a hundred new leaders if an old one left. He referred in this context to the commitment of TDP MLA from Aswaraopet Mecha Nageswara Rao who refused to budge despite several pressures from rivals asking him to quit the party.

The TDP supporters and admirers showered flower petals on Mr. Naidu when he entered the premises.