TDP to give 40% tickets to youth in next elections

March 28, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The polit bureau meeting of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chaired by party president N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Tuesday has decided to allot 40% of the party tickets to youth in the next Assembly elections in the two Telugu-speaking States and to prepare the party’s manifesto with the objective to transform the lives of poor.

The meeting, however, has not decided on the electoral alliances stating that there is still time for it. In the meeting of the party’s apex body held here after a long gap, a total of 17 issues were discussed – 14 pertaining to Andhra Pradesh and 4 to Telangana including on anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-youth policies being followed by the ruling parties in the two States.

Three resolutions were adopted at the meeting complimenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for deciding to release ₹100 commemorative coin on the occasion of the birth centenary of TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao, thanking graduates in AP for supporting TDP and helping it win 3 MLC seats and also the MLAs who supported TDP win a seat in the Assembly Constituency quota MLC seat by voting as per their conscience.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Assembly election not far away in the two States, the TDP polit bureau has also decided to give proper recognition and respect to all those who worked for the party for the last 41 years, directly or indirectly. It has also approved forming three party committees on organising Mahandu at Rajahmundry on May 27 and 28, on the birth centenary of party founder NTR and on preparing manifesto for the next elections.

Another decision taken at the party’s apex body meeting was to provide permanent membership for ₹5,000 fee instead of the existing practice of membership enrolment/renewal every two years for ₹100.

Further, the party has also stressed the need to revise the guidelines in vogue for assessment of crop damage/loss in the event of natural calamities as they were outdated and they need to be practical and helpful to farmers as it is only the agriculture sector that held the country’s economy together during the two waves of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking after the polit bureau meeting, party leaders K. Atchan Naidu, K. Srinivasulu, R. Chandrasekhar Reddy and K. Gnaneshwar said it was the TDP that had introduced welfare measures such as food security with ₹2-a-kg rice scheme, providing shelter and clothing for poor in the country. They said there was a necessity to make known to the present generations about the circumstances in which the TDP was founded as many of them were not aware of it.

It was decided to organise NTR’s birth centenary meetings at 100 places including in all 42 Parliamentary Constituencies in AP and Telangana, at some places in neighbouring Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra and overseas between April 29 this year to May 28 next year by sending party’s representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT