TDP senior leader Maganti Babu booked for assault on police

September 17, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Narsingi Police of Cyberabad have booked Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader and former Member of Parliament Maganti Babu for allegedly obstructing police officials from performing their duties on Saturday night.

According to the police, a protest was staged by Maganti Babu along with other leaders from TDP on Saturday evening against the arrest of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu by the Andhra Pradesh CID.

“The protest rally proceeded towards the Outer Ring Road, and when they reached Kokapet in Narsingi, the police officials stopped them. They picked up an argument with the personnel before abusing and assaulting them,” said the police.

Following a complaint from the on duty personnel, the Narsingi police registered a case under IPC Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

