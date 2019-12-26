TDP on the lookout for ‘suitable’ candidates

With the State Election Commission releasing the schedule for elections to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations, the TDP Telangana State unit has intensified its search for suitable candidates who could be fielded on behalf of the party.

The party leadership has commenced assessing the situation district-wise so that it can select the wards where it has reasonably good base for fielding its candidates. TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed the party’s Telangana leadership to gear up for the ensuing elections during his recent meeting with the leaders.

“We are looking for serious leaders who can be fielded so that we can give tough fight,” a senior leader said. He said the party would not contest the election for contesting sake, but is keen on putting up candidates with track record who can give tough contest.

Mr. Naidu directed the party leaders to identify candidates who are popular in their respective areas -- no matter whether they are party members or not -- and convince them to contest the polls on behalf of the party. The party leadership has accordingly directed its district units as well as the recently constituted parliamentary committees to intensify their search. The development comes in the light of the reverses suffered by the party in the form of defection by section of senior leaders, especially to the ruling TRS, which in turn saw a significant erosion in the cadre base. “We are focusing on the areas where we still have strong presence,” a TDP Polit Bureau member told The Hindu. According to him, the party might not be in a position to field candidates in all the urban local bodies which are going to polls and it is looking out for putting up candidates in the ULBs where it still has considerable support base. “We have suggested the district and parliamentary committees to explore opportunities for adjustment with like-minded parties at the local level wherever it is possible,” he said.

The party leadership is in the process of identifying issues, particularly, the failures of the government to deliver on the promises it made to people in the run up to the previous Assembly and LS polls, so that they can be highlighted as part of the party electioneering. The party’s action plan for the ensuing elections is likely to be finalised during the next meeting to be chaired by Mr. Naidu towards this month-end.