TDP leaders visit Enumamula market

TDP leaders R. Prakash Reddy, D. Sitakka, and Gandra Satyanarayana visited Enumamula agricultural market here on Friday and expressed solidarity with the agitating chilli farmers.

Mr. Reddy flayed the State government for failing to take note of the farmers’ protests across Telangana. “Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao claim to be doing a lot for the farmers in the State. They also made tall claims of constructing godowns. However, the situation at the ground is completely different,” he said.

“Why did any Minister or ruling party MLA not visit agricultural markets to interact with farmers? If what they claim is true, why fear and avoid farmers?” the TDP leader added.

Ms. Sitakka said public discontent was growing even as the TRS claimed to be doing much for the people. Many of the promises were not delivered. “If what they say is right, why are farmers burning their produce?” she said.

The TDP leaders said the State government failed to provide godowns to the farmers and traders to stock their produce. The TDP would stand by the farmers and join hands with them to demand minimum support price for their produce and other issues, they said.