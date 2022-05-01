TDP leaders told increase the membership, create new leadership

TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu interacts with party leaders

Telugu Desam party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu called upon the party leaders from Telangana to increase the party membership in the State and create new leadership.

Mr. Naidu interacted with party leaders here on Saturday and discussed several issue relating to party membership.

“From the beginning we are strong here and were in power for about 17 years. We have established our party here. Party has goodwill and cadre across the state. Use all these resources and establish new leadership,” he told the party leaders during his interaction. Stating that the development that had taken place during the TDP regime was visible, Mr. Naidu said that environment for development was created by the party in both the States and while the development on the path has continued where it was allowed, while it has faced a road block where it was prevented.

He has expressed his anguish for stopping of Polavaram irrigation project and closure of industries in Andhra Pradesh.

Politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, Aravinda Kumar Goud, party incharge K. Rammohan Rao and others participated in the meeting.