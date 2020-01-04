TDP dharna against private hospitals

The TDP district unit leaders have staged a dharna in front of the office of District Medical and Health Officer demanding that the authorities take action against the private hospitals running illegally with any recognition and eradication of the medical mafia in the district.

TDP leaders, led by its district president Ambati Joji Reddy, K. Agaiah, Damera Satyam, N. Bala Goud and others participated in the dharna. There were more than 1200 hospitals operating in the district while only 259 were registered, they said.

They also alleged that the private hospitals were fleecing the gullible rural masses when they approach them for treatment by charging exorbitantly. They threatened to besiege the residence of Minister for Health Eatala Rajender in Karimnagar if the authorities fail to act against the errant private hospitals.