TCI, ICRISAT to improve database

Open-access platform database to feature additional variables related to nutrition, food security and sustainable agriculture in India

Open-access platform database to feature additional variables related to nutrition, food security and sustainable agriculture in India

The Tata-Cornell Institute for Agriculture and Nutrition (TCI) and the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) are beginning a new phase of their partnership to expand and improve the District-Level Database for Indian Agriculture and Allied Sectors.

The open-access platform database will feature more up-to-date data and additional variables related to nutrition, food security, and sustainable agriculture in India.

The database currently features socio-economic, environmental, nutrition, and health-related information for 571 districts in 20 Indian States from 1966-2017. The data is apportioned to account for changes in district boundaries, allowing researchers to look at the diversity in growth patterns across India from a historical perspective. Altogether, the database includes 74 datasets, 1,030 variables, and more than 11 million data points.

For the next iteration of the database, TCI and ICRISAT researchers will update its data through 2019-20 and create national and state-level datasets. They will also create apportioned datasets using 1991 and 2001 district boundaries, allowing users to perform time series analyses with more districts.

New variables will be considered for inclusion in the database, such as fisheries, plantation crops, social safety net programs, and agro-processing industries. Researchers will also explore the potential use of remote sensing and high-resolution satellite imagery to collect data related to irrigation and other variables.

“The District-Level Database has empowered researchers to perform vital studies of India’s food and agricultural systems,” said Prabhu Pingali, founding director of TCI and Chair of ICRISAT’s Governing Board, adding that the updates that they have planned will make the database an even more powerful tool.

“We have been collating this database since the 1990s for internal use and shared data with funders like the World Bank, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) over various time periods. Now with support from TCI, we have made the data available on an open access platform,” said deputy director general - Research, ICRISAT, Arvind Kumar.