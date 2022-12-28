ADVERTISEMENT

TCAS to be taken up across the country

December 28, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh said on Wednesday that the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), indigenously developed and under operation in SCR, will be implemented on a large scale throughout the Indian Railways.

The Secunderabad Railway Station, which is a major transportation hub in the twin cities, is being redeveloped with international standards at a cost of about ₹700 crore and works will be completed within the next three years, as per schedule, she said.

Talking to the media after inspecting the station and checking the development plans, the Minister appreciated SCR for taking up the construction in an environment friendly manner causing less inconvenience to passengers. Efforts are being made to extend the services of Vande Bharat trains all over the nation, she added.

Ms. Jardosh planted a sapling to mark the green initiative near the island gardens at the entry side of platform no. 10, visited the passenger waiting hall and interacted with the passengers on availability of amenities.

She also visited “One Station – One Product” stalls that have been stated to market local products like jute bags, handloom and Kalamkari textile products and inquired about their success. SCR GM A.K. Jain, additional GM Amit Goel, DRM A.K. Gupta and other officials were present, said a press release.

