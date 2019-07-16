TCA files plea in Bombay HC seeking BCCI membership

The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has filed a writ petition in Bombay High Court seeking membership with BCCI appealing for a time-bound expedition of its application made to Committee of Administrators in August 2018, post the Supreme Court Order of August 9 finalising the BCCI Constitution, said D. Guruva Reddy, secretary of TCA.

“We are simultaneously pursuing their Intervention Application (IA) with the BCCI reforms main matter in the Supreme Court of India, where the TCA challenged the COAs order of June 14, 2018 on its recognition, seeking justice and equal opportunities to the TCA,” he said on Tuesday.

“We appealed to the Supreme Court to clarify on how the COA could determine a State controlling body and the interpretation on Associate Member without either pre-set parameters or a clearly-defined structure for a State-level controlling body for any State as well an Associate Member,” Mr. Reddy said.

“Apart from the applications, TCAs cricketers have also filed another writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking justice and Right of Equal opportunities to Telangana districts on September 4, 2018,” the TCA official said.

“In response, the Supreme Court has directed them with a Liberty to Approach the High Court. On TCAs IA, the Supreme Court-appointed Amicus Curiae had listened to TCA’s request and reviewed the application status with CoA (BCCI) earlier this year,” Mr. Reddy said.

“Since the BCCI domestic season is approaching and the Telangana cricketers continue to lose their opportunities of representing cricket under BCCI umbrella, the TCA is pursuing the matter for a time-bound expedition of its application with the High Court again,” he said.

“The matter was listed for July 14, but could not reach the Bench for hearing. We expect it to be heard and a favourable direction given to COA for appointing an appropriate committee to find ground-level facts and decide on the category of membership that would be granted to the TCA, which would enable us to represent the BCCI tournaments from this season onwards,” Mr. Reddy said.