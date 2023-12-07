TBGKS worked for better pay, facilities since 2014: Kavitha

December 07, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The honorary president of Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), the recognised trade union in Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), K. Kavitha has stated that the trade union will give two-thirds of its posts to the youth.

She stated this after a meeting to discuss the union’s strategy and preparedness for the elections to be held on December 27 for deciding the recognised union. President of TBGKS B. Venkat Rao, general secretary M. Raji Reddy and working president K. Mallaiah had a meeting with Ms. Kavitha here on Wednesday.

Ms. Kavitha stated that it was the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government that had revived the appointments on compassionate grounds in 2018 after they were stopped in 1998. It was due to the national trade unions’ attitude that the compassionate appointments in SCCL were discontinued. About 20,000 dependent jobs were given since 2018 to increase the young work force in the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, it was due to the efforts of TBGKS the share in profits to workers was increased to 32% from just 10% in 1999-2000 and 18% in 2013-14. Similarly, the retirement age was also increased to 61 years as it was done to the State government employees. The workers were also paid salary for the strike period of 35 days during the Statehood movement against the practice of salary cut for participating in the strike.

Further, she explained that provision of home loans up to ₹10 lakh without interest, cashless treatment to workers and their parents in corporate hospitals, ₹25 lakh compensation in case of a worker’s family unwilling to take dependent job, fee reimbursement to workers’ children and several others were secured by TBGKS.

Singareni has a total of 39,832 workers having voting right including 985 in Bellampally division, 4,876 in Mandamarri, 9,124 in Srirampur, 1,192 in Kothagudem corporate office, 2,370 in Kothagudem division, 2,414 in Manuguru, 603 in Yellandu, 5,350 in Bhupalapally, 5,430 in Ramagundam-I, 3,479 in Ramagundam-II, 3,063 in Ramagundam-III, 3,063 in APA and 2 in Odisha Naini Block.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT