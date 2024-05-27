GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TB screening tool launched to enhance healthcare access for vulnerable groups

Published - May 27, 2024 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Health tech platform eKure has partnered with the Telangana State TB Cell to develop an initial screening tool for tuberculosis (TB) and other chronic conditions. The tool will leverage accessible solutions, such as interactive multilingual WhatsApp bots, to aid in the initial presumptive detection of TB. It aims to enhance access to doctor teleconsultations, provide affordable health products and disseminate credible, disease-specific information to vulnerable population groups.

The primary hypothesis of the tool was to understand the prevalence of TB symptoms among cab drivers, who are at higher risk due to their enclosed work environments, long hours and extensive interaction with the public. The tool was developed on WhatsApp, chosen for its ease of adoption among the general public.

The pilot was launched in June 2023, targeting cab drivers affiliated with the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU). QR codes were placed in their office, and online messages were shared in their WhatsApp and Telegram groups to facilitate participation. After completing a short initial screening via WhatsApp, users had the option to consult with a doctor through teleconsultation for further screening based on their symptoms. The pilot resulted in 3,100 interactions through the WhatsApp chatbot, 155 screenings, 155 teleconsultations and the identification of five presumptive TB cases. These cases were referred for sputum testing, which confirmed one positive case.

“The association with the Telangana State TB Cell is a step toward remedying this disparity through scalable digital technology solutions. We are delighted to be contributing to the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) as it furthers our mission of building affordable digital products that help low-income workers to reduce their out-of-pocket expenses, protect against loss of wage and increase their access to government benefits,” said Anshul Khurana, co-founder and CEO of Entitled Solutions.

Currently, the screening tool is being calibrated for better initial screening responses and the platform is aiming to target a wider population group through this initiative.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / tuberculosis / health / healthcare policy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.