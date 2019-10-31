TB prevention drug price lowered by nearly 70%

The price of Rifapentine drug, used to prevent Tuberculosis (TB), would be lowered by nearly 70%. An announcement to this effect was made by Unitaid, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi on Thursday at 50th Union World Conference on Lung Health, being held in the city. The conference is convened by the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease. “The agreement will discount the price of a three-month treatment course of rifapentine by nearly 70%, from approximately $45 to $15 in public sectors in 100 low and middle-income countries burdened by TB and TB/HIV co-infection,” said a press release.

Later, at a press conference, Jeffery P. Acaba, who is part of the Global Coalition of TB Activists (GCTA), spoke on the book titled Men & Stigma.