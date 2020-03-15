Tax waiver for COVID-19 medicine manufacturers

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that governemnt will waive taxes for manufacturers of medicines for COVID–19 and that all steps to contain its spread are being taken.
Mr. Reddy spoke to the media after conducting a review meeting with MARKFED and NAFED.
He said that two high-level task forces have been constituted to tackle coronavirus and that officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police have been entrusted with operating a quarantine camp. Other locations have been identified for establishing camps, if required. The Ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Health, he said.
Mr. Reddy opined that though India shares border with China, the swift measures taken by the Centre has led to relatively fewer cases in the country. He also said that there will be a discussion in Parliament in connection with the coronavirus on Monday.
