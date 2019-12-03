Tax payers urged to give honest feedback on GST returns

Chief Commissioner of Central Tax and Customs, Hyderabad Zone, Vasa Seshagiri Rao has requested the representatives of trade and industry to make use of the system of filing dummy returns in order to experience the trade friendly system of filing simplified returns.

He said that it would help them in providing sincere and honest feedback to the government on ‘Feedback Diwas on New GST Returns’ on December 7.

He was the Chief Guest at the workshop-cum-GST Outreach Programme with emphasis on Sabka Viswas Legacy Dispute Resolution Scheme, 2019 here on Tuesday.

The Outreach Programme was organised by the Medchal GST Commissionerate.

Around 300 representatives from trade and industry, including tax payers and chartered accountants, attended the programme.

Commissioner, Medchal GST Commissionerate, N. Sridhar said the window for the Sabka Viswas Scheme would be closed on December 31. He appealed to the trade and industry representatives to avail the benefits under the scheme by paying certain percentage of tax arrears which would entitle them for waiver of 100 % interest and penalty and also exemption from prosecution.

Nodal Officer for the outreach programme P. Anand Kumar appealed to the participants to impress upon their counterparts in the trade and business to get registered in large numbers under GST for rendering their business hassle free and help in increasing the tax base of the country which would increase revenue collections . That in turn would further bring down GST rates as some of which were still in higher slabs, he said.