Tax on palm trees cancelled: Padma Rao

State Excise Minister K. Padma Rao said tax on palmyra trees was being cancelled with effect from Friday. The Government Order would be issued shortly, he said.
Participating in a meeting held after laying the foundation stone for Gouda Sankshema Bhavan at the district headquarters here along with Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao on Friday, Mr. Padma Rao said that so far about 10,000 climbing machines had been supplied to toddy-tappers in the State and the programme would continue.
European market
“Neera drink, also called palm nectar, has good demand in the European market and it was expected that Telangana would get about ₹5,000 crore revenue from toddy-tapping,” he said.
Mr. Harish Rao said that using drip irrigation system, palm trees were developed as a pilot project at Antargam village in Jagityal district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor