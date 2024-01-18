GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tata Technologies to invest ₹1,500 cr. for setting up advanced skilling centres in Telangana  

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy meets Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekharan at Davos  

January 18, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) , a part of the Tata Group, has announced that the company will invest around ₹1,500 crore in Telangana.

TTL plans to set up 50 advanced skilling centres in 50 government ITIs as part of the investment plans. The company will deploy master trainers for hand-holding of the new courses. Tata Technologies will partner with the State government to upgrade and transform government ITIs as Advanced Technology Centres to impart long-term and short-term courses in industry 4.0 trades and bridge the skill gap.

The decision was taken at a meeting between Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekharan during the World Economic Forum 2024 meeting in Davos. The Chief Minister discussed about the Tata Group’s ongoing and future business plans for Telangana. The Chief Minister said Tata Group was a vital partner and key contributor to the State’s economic growth and the government was committed to facilitate the group’s investments in different sectors. “We are happy with TTL’s decision to establish advanced tech centres in government ITIs,” he said.

Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekharan said Telangana was a strategically important location for the Tata Group. “We intend to expand in Telangana as much as possible and we look forward to working cooperatively with the new government,” he said. It may be mentioned that Tata Sons Group has very large and diversified business presence in the State with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the tech consultancy arm, employing more than 80,000 people in Hyderabad, making them one of the largest IT employers in the State. Tata Advanced Systems Limited had successfully grounded multiple joint ventures in global defence and aerospace companies like Boeing, Sikorsky, GE, Lockheed Martin and had announced plans to expand further in the strategic sector.

The group is in the process of expanding its Air India fleet and plans to increase both domestic and international connections from Hyderabad, making it an important transit hub.

