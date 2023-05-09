Tata Technologies, TiHAN-IITH collaborate on SDVs, ADAS

May 09, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - SANGAREDDY

Tata Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TiHAN, the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), to collaborate in the areas of Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The MoU was signed on Monday.

As automotive companies strive to develop SDVs with autonomous technologies, they look for innovative solutions and accelerators that help them reduce technology incubation time and cost. Tata Technologies and TiHAN will collaborate towards solutions that address these specific challenges being faced by companies in developing SDVs that incorporate the latest technologies.

The collaboration will specifically focus on development of platforms and proofs of concept that optimise product development timelines, enabling upskilling and hands-on training for Tata Technologies engineers at TiHAN in new technology areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe that automotive companies rely on Tata Technologies to address their product development challenges and enable them to conceptualise, develop and realise better products that are safer, cleaner, and connected. Through this collaboration with TiHAN, IIT Hyderabad, we aim to collaborate and support innovations in the area of SDVs and associated technologies that help automotive manufacturers develop and manufacture great products. We will leverage our 25 plus years of automotive domain knowledge and access to customers across the globe to help TiHAN-IIT Hyderabad develop a comprehensive set of solutions and accelerators for the automotive industry and upskill engineers on emerging technologies,” said Mr. Warren Harris, MD & CEO of Tata Technologies.

B. S. Murty, Director, IITH., emphasised the potential for significant innovation in the automotive industry that can result from this collaboration. He has also highlighted the TiHAN Testbed, a state-of-the-art facility and the first-of-its-kind in the nation, which is a dedicated facility for testing and validating a wide range of use cases of autonomous vehicles.

“We can leverage our collective expertise and resources to explore use cases for SDV by adopting modern System on Chip (SoCs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Over the Air (OTA) frameworks, and Connected technologies within the realm of Software Defined Vehicles. We believe that this collaboration will support the creation of solutions in SDVs,” Mr Sriram Lakshminarayanan, president & chief technical officer of Tata Technologies.

Prof P Rajalakshmi, project director, Department of Electrical Engineering, said: “TiHAN at IITH has been established to focus on the research and development of autonomous & intelligent navigation systems. We believe that the collaboration with Tata Technologies is set to create valuable collaborative research focusing on innovative smart mobility solutions such as ADAS and SDVs.“