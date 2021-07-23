Tata Boeing Aerospace Delivers 100th Fuselage for the AH-64 Apache Combat Helicopter

Hyderabad

23 July 2021 13:31 IST

KTR to support an ISB like school for the Aerospace sector in Hyderabad

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has expressed his willingness to support the establishment of a skilling school in the Aerospace sector on the lines of the Indian School of Business (ISB) set up, and urged Boeing to consider it.

Such a facility will not only provide skilled professionals to India but also across the world, he said while speaking at the delivery of the 100th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache combat helicopter to Boeing from the Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited’s (TBAL) state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. He also urged Boeing to consider enhancing its research facilities in Hyderabad given the strong eco-system for it here.

The fuselage will be transported to Boeing’s AH-64 Apache manufacturing facility in Mesa, Arizona, USA for integration into the final assembly line.

The Minister said it was a proud moment for Telangana, and a noteworthy step in the growth of India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing. “Our government is committed to providing all support necessary to make the state a preferred destination for global aviation and defence manufacturers,” he said recalling the progressive TSiPass policy. He said Hyderabad enjoys a great reputation in the aerospace and defence ecosystem and reminded how it is considered as the Missile hub of the country due to the presence of numerous defence research centres of the government sector for several decades. He said the Ministry of Civil Aviation also recognised Telangana as the best state with the most progressive outlook with regard to the aviation sector.

Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India, said that Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited was an example of Boeing’s commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence not just for India, but for the world. “We have quadrupled our sourcing from India in the past two years to more than $1 billion. Skilled talent, robust infrastructure, ease of doing business, and a highly responsive government administration make Telangana an ideal destination for the high-end manufacturing work that the aerospace and defence industry demands,” he said.

Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) said the achievement of 100th fuselage delivery for AH-64 within three years of the facility being operational reflects their strong ability to industrialize and ramp up complex aerospace programs and deliver with the highest levels of quality. “This accomplishment places the Telangana facility as part of the global supply chain for Apache helicopters. Further, it underlines our indigenous manufacturing capability to produce cutting-edge technology and quality defence equipment in the country, and promote the Indian aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem, globally.”

Tata Boeing Aerospace, Boeing’s first equity joint venture in India, is the result of a 2015 partnership agreement with TASL. Spread over 14,000 square meters, the state-of-the-art facility has been producing aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide. Recently, Boeing announced the addition of a new production line to manufacture complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of aeroplanes.