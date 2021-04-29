TASK summit on new skills for students

Hyderabad

29 April 2021 20:01 IST

Online event open to students of different streams

Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK), Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), X Billion Skills Lab, and The United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave (UNYCC) have partnered to address the skill gap of students so that they can build a sustainable career in the new technology-driven world of work.

Some 10,000 students would be trained from 33 districts as a part of the programme and this is being done through a summit on ‘21st century workplace skills’ on May 1.

The summit features some of the top industry professionals such Vikas Gupta, managing director of Talent, Deloitte, Renuka Bodla of Novartis Biome India, Vijaya Mohana Reddy, chief of staff, IT, in Dell, Koushik Srinivasan, managing director of KaN Associates and Bhuvaneshwari Cheruvu, chief marketing officer of Artean, who will speak on various subjects.

Keynote addresses will be delivered by national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and Principal Secretary, ITE&C and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan.

CEO of TASK Shrikant Sinha said the summit addresses some very pertinent aspects about today’s work culture and also some key skills like agility, creativity, critical thinking, negotiation, emotional intelligence, collaboration and the wisdom to make independent decisions in addition to their technical or academic skills.

The summit is open to all the students from across different fields of study. Registrations can be done on http://bit.ly/unycc_task. Registered students can attend the live programme on www.task.radiusedutech.com, as well as the Facebook and YouTube channels of TASK and UNYCC. The program will also be telecast live on TSAT Nipuna channel.