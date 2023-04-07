Task force to help recover entire CMR dues from millers: Minister

April 07, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Civil Supplies Department has decided to form a task force to collect every due grain of custom milled rice (CMR) from defaulting millers in Suryapet, Nalgonda, Wanaparthy, Medak, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Peddapalli and Jagitial districts.

Reviewing the status of CMR collection with the officials of the department here on Friday, Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar said the government would not let go of even a grain that was due from the millers and no loss would be caused to the exchequer. He stated that recovery of 90% CMR against the paddy allotted to the millers was done already and the remaining 10% too.

He instructed the District Collectors to speed up CMR recovery by paying special attention on it along with efforts being put in by the field level officials of the Civil Supplies Department. He mentioned that it was the vigilance teams of the department that had seized 24 tonnes of CMR being moved illegally in Peddpalli recently.

He warned the millers that in addition to recovery of 125% amount in lieu of the due CMR, criminal cases would be registered against the defaulting millers and supply of paddy for CMR henceforth would be stopped to them. Against the 6 times increase in paddy production from 24 lakh tonnes to 141 lakh tonnes a year after formation of Telangana, the addition in milling capacity was just two times.

Stating that arranging storage space as intermediary facility to reduce pressure on millers supplying CMR in time, the Minister said they were also exploring the possibilities of utilising the available milling capacity in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Commissioner of Civil Supplies V. Anil Kumar and others participated in the meeting.