ADVERTISEMENT

Tarun Chugh suggests area-specific focus

January 08, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised a “Samanvay Baithak” (co-ordination meeting) of various inspired organisations such as BJP, ABVP and Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram, here on Sunday.

The RSS holds these meetings twice a year for better co-ordination among its organisations working for a common goal. This time, the meeting was very significant in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

Addressing the meeting on Sunday, BJP’s Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh suggested dividing the State into four areas with four wings for focused attention before elections. The areas dominated by Muslims, areas having people settled from other places, particularly from Andhra, areas influenced by Communist parties and other areas. He opined that this would made the job easy for the party to work and coordinate with other organisations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Other leaders who attended the meeting were BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal, secretary Arvind Menon, State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and State general secretary G. Premender Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US