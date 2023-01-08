Tarun Chugh suggests area-specific focus

January 08, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised a “Samanvay Baithak” (co-ordination meeting) of various inspired organisations such as BJP, ABVP and Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram, here on Sunday.

The RSS holds these meetings twice a year for better co-ordination among its organisations working for a common goal. This time, the meeting was very significant in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

Addressing the meeting on Sunday, BJP’s Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh suggested dividing the State into four areas with four wings for focused attention before elections. The areas dominated by Muslims, areas having people settled from other places, particularly from Andhra, areas influenced by Communist parties and other areas. He opined that this would made the job easy for the party to work and coordinate with other organisations.

Other leaders who attended the meeting were BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal, secretary Arvind Menon, State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and State general secretary G. Premender Reddy.