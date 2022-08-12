Tarun Chugh joins Bandi’s yatra

Discusses issues to be raised in Munugode

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 12, 2022 21:36 IST

Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary joined the Praja Sangrama Yatra of the state BJP president, Bandi Sanjay in the Nakirekal constituency on Friday. 

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday joined the Praja Sangrama Yatra of the State BJP president Bandi Sanjay in Nakirekal constituency.

Mr. Chugh along with senior leaders Jithender Reddy, Garikapati Mohan Rao, Vivek Venkataswamy, Premender Reddy, G. Manohar Reddy, Bangaru Shruthi and Dugyala Pradeep Kumar participated in the yatra.

Later in the afternoon, he held a discussion on the party’s ‘Target Munugode’, where the leaders discussed on the shortcomings of the government to be exposed in the yatra apart from reviewing the response.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing ‘Palle Gosa-BJP Bharosa” yatras in Telangana and felt the need to up the ante against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. The leaders also discussed the public meeting to be held on August 21 at Munugode to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mr. Raj Gopal Reddy, who resigned from the Congress, will join the BJP at the meeting.

