ADVERTISEMENT

Tarun Chugh expresses grief over medico’s death

March 01, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of medical student Preethi in Warangal and said the incident reflected the atmosphere of fear in society, indicating that TS was no longer safe for students and women. In a statement released to the media, he said the government was not acting sternly against incidents of ragging, harassment and not spending allocated funds for SC students and not distributing scholarships and fee reimbursement. He hoped that the police would investigate the matter impartially and provide justice to the victim’s family.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US