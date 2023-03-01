Tarun Chugh expresses grief over medico’s death

March 01, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of medical student Preethi in Warangal and said the incident reflected the atmosphere of fear in society, indicating that TS was no longer safe for students and women. In a statement released to the media, he said the government was not acting sternly against incidents of ragging, harassment and not spending allocated funds for SC students and not distributing scholarships and fee reimbursement. He hoped that the police would investigate the matter impartially and provide justice to the victim’s family.