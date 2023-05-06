ADVERTISEMENT

Tariq Ansari takes charge as Chairman of Telangana State Minorities Commission

May 06, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tariq Ansari took charge as Chairman of the Telangana State Minorities Commission (TSMC).

Mr Ansari was appointed Chairman in the first week of March but took charge only on Saturday. He will be heading the panel and will look into cases that pertain to deprivation of rights and safeguards for those belonging to minority communities - Budhhists, Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Jains and Paris.

“We will discharge our duties diligently and sincerely. We promise to work for the rights of minorities and we will do well,” Mr Ansari said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A bevy of leaders from across the State arrived to greet Mr Ansari and other members of the Commission. Ministers Mohammad Mahmood Ali, and T Harish Rao too were present when Mr Ansari took charge.

Mr Ansari, who hails from Nizamabad, succeeded Mohammed Qamaruddin. The term of the Commission is three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US