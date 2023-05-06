Tariq Ansari takes charge as Chairman of Telangana State Minorities Commission

May 06, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Tariq Ansari took charge as Chairman of the Telangana State Minorities Commission (TSMC).

Mr Ansari was appointed Chairman in the first week of March but took charge only on Saturday. He will be heading the panel and will look into cases that pertain to deprivation of rights and safeguards for those belonging to minority communities - Budhhists, Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Jains and Paris.

“We will discharge our duties diligently and sincerely. We promise to work for the rights of minorities and we will do well,” Mr Ansari said.

A bevy of leaders from across the State arrived to greet Mr Ansari and other members of the Commission. Ministers Mohammad Mahmood Ali, and T Harish Rao too were present when Mr Ansari took charge.

Mr Ansari, who hails from Nizamabad, succeeded Mohammed Qamaruddin. The term of the Commission is three years.