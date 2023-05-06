HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tariq Ansari takes charge as Chairman of Telangana State Minorities Commission

May 06, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tariq Ansari took charge as Chairman of the Telangana State Minorities Commission (TSMC).

Mr Ansari was appointed Chairman in the first week of March but took charge only on Saturday. He will be heading the panel and will look into cases that pertain to deprivation of rights and safeguards for those belonging to minority communities - Budhhists, Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Jains and Paris.

“We will discharge our duties diligently and sincerely. We promise to work for the rights of minorities and we will do well,” Mr Ansari said.

A bevy of leaders from across the State arrived to greet Mr Ansari and other members of the Commission. Ministers Mohammad Mahmood Ali, and T Harish Rao too were present when Mr Ansari took charge.

Mr Ansari, who hails from Nizamabad, succeeded Mohammed Qamaruddin. The term of the Commission is three years.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.