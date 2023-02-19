Tariff burden sans Discoms’ proposal for hike awaits consumers in TS

February 19, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The process for approval of aggregate revenue requirement, retail supply tariff and cross subsidy surcharge for 2023-24, filed by the two power distribution companies (Discoms) in the State, is set to be taken up by the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) from Monday, with a public hearing in Sircilla.

Although the two Discoms and Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) have not proposed any increase in retail supply tariff for 2023-24, an election year in the State, over the hike effected for 2022-23 for all categories of consumers, the end-users, including the domestic category, are certain to feel the pinch in the form of true-up charges for the 2016-17 to 2022-23 period.

True-up charges

The Discoms have proposed true-up charges of over ₹12,000 crore for the period that includes ₹901 crore provisional true-up for 2022-23. The high-tension (HT) consumers would have to bear the cross subsidy charges too. Besides, the sword of monthly revision of tariff, as allowed by the Ministry of Power earlier this year by revising the Electricity Rules 2005, is also hanging on consumers.

As per the revised provisions of the Electricity Rules, the Discoms are allowed to pass on the changing costs of fuel charges, energy purchase and inter-State transmission on consumers on a monthly basis – levying costs incurred in a month by including them in the energy bills to be issued a month later or collection of additional costs incurred in April from customers in June (example).

Public hearings

The ERC will hold a public hearing on the aggregate revenue requirement, proposed retail supply tariff, true-up charges and cross subsidy surcharge to determine the tariffs for 2023-24. For CESS, it will be held in Sircilla on February 20, for Northern Discom (TSNPDCL) in Hanamkonda on February 22 and for Southern Discom (TSSPDCL) in Hyderabad on February 24, all from 10.30 a.m.

The regulatory body is also expected to make some tough calls in the wake of mounting dues of the two Discoms, particularly from government departments, which have already crossed the ₹21,000 crore mark.

At the time of announcing supply tariff for 2022-23, the ERC had put the arrears (bills dues from consumers) of the Discoms at ₹17,202 crore, including ₹12,600 crore from government departments. Dues of energy bills from these epartments have increased by a whopping 67% in less than a year.

Meanwhile, the delay in commissioning (date of commercial operation) of the first unit of 2×800 megawatt (first phase) of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Plant of NTPC at Ramagundam dedicated to supply energy to Telangana as per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, continues further due to technical and other problems.

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy informed the Assembly recently that the delay in supply of energy by NTPC from TSTPP – an assured 391.85 million units in January 2023 and 360 MU in February – had caused a loss of ₹2,576 crore to the Discoms as it had to procure energy from the open market (exchange) at very high tariffs.