Target is to come to power in next Assembly elections: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, on Thursday, exhorted the cadre to carry the party flag and ideology to each and every village in the next five years in an effort to bring it to power in the next Assembly elections in 2029.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I salute each and every worker who worked for the party regardless of the sweltering summer heat to ensure that the party won eight MP seats in the Parliament elections and eight MLA seats in the Assembly polls in December earlier. The target should be 88 in the next Assembly polls,” he said.

Addressing a felicitation programme organised by the party at the State office for the newly inducted Union ministers, including Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Minister of State for Home), he urged the cadre to contact each and every section during the course of the next few years to strengthen the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman said the BJP foundation is based on the committed party cadre which has been waging relentless struggle for the people’s causes. He dedicated the recent victories to the rank and file while recalling the supreme sacrifices made by some of them over the years.

Both Mr. Kishan Reddy and Mr. Sanjay Kumar began their political innings from the worker level to become ministers now which showed that the party always recognised hardwork. He also saluted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inducting the duo into his cabinet. MP elects — D.K. Aruna (Mahabubnagar), D. Aravind (Nizamabad), Eatala Rajender (Malkajgiri), M. Raghunandan Rao (Medak) — were among those present. Later, the leaders worshipped at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar.

Earlier in the evening, the Begumpet airport, being used for VVIP visits, was awash with saffron flags and slogans of ‘Jai Sri Ram” and “Vande Mataram” when Mr. Kishan Reddy landed from a special plane from New Delhi. His wife Kavya Reddy was the first to greet him with a bouquet after he clambered down. Soon, Mr. Laxman, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, former MLA Ch. Ramchandra Reddy and others greeted him as also scores of partymen with the beat of drums and cymbals.

After a brief speech where he thanked the party for the grand reception, he along with other leaders including Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender, Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, MLAs K. Venkatramana Reddy, P. Shankar and others got onto an open truck as the ‘Salute Telangana’ vehicles rally was taken out till the State office on the MJ Road, Nampally.

Enroute, the leaders were greeted with giant garlands by party workers at various places with the help of cranes and performances by various traditional artistes too were part of the show. At the party office, the women’s wing welcomed the leaders with flowers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.