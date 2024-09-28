Target 77 lakh party voters for membership: JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda has directed the MLAs, MPs and party seniors to focus on the membership registration and ensure that they cross the 50 lakh target as the potential was much higher in Telangana.

Mr. Nadda, who attended the BJP membership registration programme at Harita Plaza enquired about the membership registrations and told the leaders that BJP had won 8 Parliament seats and polled 77 lakh votes in Telangana and it can touch the membership of over 77 lakhs if it was done seriously.

He said that membership figures will also determine the party posts and those doing sincere work will be rewarded with posts. He also asked the party to focus on people’s issues and be in the public fighting on their behalf.

Mr. Nadda, who arrived from Patna in a special flight, also enquired about the latest political situation in Telangana.