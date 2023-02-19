Taraka Ratna wanted to contest in the next elections: Naidu

February 19, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

Film actor Taraka Ratna, who passed away on Saturday, had a desire to contest in the next elections but his wish will remain unfulfilled. This was revealed by his uncle and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu when he visited the late actor’s residence to pay his last respects.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Mr. Naidu said that Taraka Ratna had a passion for politics and keenly followed political developments. “He expressed his desire to me to contest the next elections and I told him that they can take a decision at an appropriate time,” he said.

Mr. Naidu’s bitter political critic and Rajya Sabha member of the YSRCP Vijaysai Reddy was right beside him when he revealed the late actor’s desire. Mr. Reddy is a close relative of Taraka Ratna’s wife Alekya Reddy.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu and Mr. Reddy sat together for a long time and were involved in a long conversation. When Mr. Naidu decided to speak to the media, Mr. Reddy also accompanied and stood beside him surprising everyone, given the political bitterness between them.

Taraka Ratna’s body was brought to his residence at Mokila near Gandipet, where family members and close relatives paid their last respects. It would be shifted to Film Chambers at 9 a.m. on Monday for people from the film industry and others to pay their last respects before the funeral at Maha Prasthanam.

Film actors Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram, who are his cousins, were also there and looked deeply shocked by the passing away of their cousin at an early age. They stood beside the body for a long time controlling their tears. Actor Balakrishna, who is the uncle of Taraka Ratna and of whom the late actor was very fond of, was seen wiping his tears while paying respects. Apparently both shared a close bond.

Mr. Reddy said that the final rites would be held as per the wishes of Mr. Balakrishna and that the latter had assured him that Taraka Ratna’s family will be taken care of by him. He said that the late actor was an affable person and was loved by everyone given his simplicity and demeanour. Mr. Reddy’s wife is the sister of the late actor’s mother-in-law.