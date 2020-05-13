Tappers allowed to sell toddy

Relaxing the lockdown restrictions, the State government on Wednesday permitted toddy tappers wherever they felt to sell toddy by following social distance norms but the benefit will not be allowed to toddy compounds which will continue to be shut down like bars. The sale will not be allowed in containment zones. This was announced by Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud at a press conference after the government issued an order.
Mr. Goud said the step will revive the employment for nearly three lakh toddy tappers affected by the lockdown. The order was issued in view of obstacles faced by tapping community to its livelihood. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took a lenient view on a representation by leaders of the community.
He recalled the pro-toddy tapper policies of TRS government which raised the ex-gratia of those killed by fall from trees from Rs. two lakh to five lakh and permanent disability from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. five lakh. Dues amounting to Rs. eight crore of toddy tapper cooperative societies were also waived. There were 4,394 Tapper Cooperative Societies and 3,746 Tree for Tapper societies whose members will benefit out of the order.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism