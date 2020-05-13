Telangana

Tappers allowed to sell toddy

Relaxing the lockdown restrictions, the State government on Wednesday permitted toddy tappers wherever they felt to sell toddy by following social distance norms but the benefit will not be allowed to toddy compounds which will continue to be shut down like bars. The sale will not be allowed in containment zones. This was announced by Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud at a press conference after the government issued an order.

Mr. Goud said the step will revive the employment for nearly three lakh toddy tappers affected by the lockdown. The order was issued in view of obstacles faced by tapping community to its livelihood. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took a lenient view on a representation by leaders of the community.

He recalled the pro-toddy tapper policies of TRS government which raised the ex-gratia of those killed by fall from trees from Rs. two lakh to five lakh and permanent disability from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. five lakh. Dues amounting to Rs. eight crore of toddy tapper cooperative societies were also waived. There were 4,394 Tapper Cooperative Societies and 3,746 Tree for Tapper societies whose members will benefit out of the order.

