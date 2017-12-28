Tap connection to all schools under Mission Bhagiratha

Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Eatala Rajender said the government would ensure that all the government schools in the State get 24-hour tap water connection under Mission Bhagiratha to provide safe drinking water to students.

At a review meeting with the headmasters of all the government schools in Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Jagtial districts here on Thursday, he said they were also planning to construct overhead tanks on the premises of government schools. Reiterating the government’s commitment to improve infrastructure in all the schools, he said amenities such as furniture, toilet, compound wall, gate, dual-desks, fans, lights etc would be provided by the beginning of next academic year.

Stating that buses would be provided for students from rural areas, he said the government was also planning to distribute bicycles to help them reach schools on time. He said the government was spending 20% of the budget on education, but was not getting the desired result. He urged the teaching faculty to strive to improve performance in the government schools.

Legislative Council Whip P. Sudhakar Reddy called upon teachers to encourage students to develop interest in Telugu and impart education in the local language for better results.

Cultural Council Chairman and Manakondur legislator Rasamayi Balakishan urged the government to take measures to construct dining halls at schools for students to have midday meals.

Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad said funds would be released to provide breakfast and snacks for SSC students as they were attending special classes to prepare for SSC examinations. Asking the teachers to strive hard to achieve cent per cent results in the SSC exam, he urged the government to ensure kitchen sheds at schools to implement the midday meal scheme effectively.

At the meeting, the headmasters suggested the introduction of English as a medium of instruction at all the government schools and asked to start LKG and UKG classes to increase the enrolment rate.