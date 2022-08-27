Tanzanian Defence Minister visits BDL

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
August 27, 2022 22:12 IST

A Tanzanian delegation led by Defence Minister Stergomena Lawrence Tax visited the Bharat Dynamics Limited here on Saturday to see the products the public sector undertaking is offering for exports. and its manufacturing facilities.

The delegation was shown anti-tank guided missiles, surface-to-air missiles, underwater weapons, counter-measure dispensing system, drone delivered bombs and missiles. The chairman and managing director of BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra expressed the hope that the visit of the delegation would further strengthen the defence cooperation between India and Tanzania as well as give fillip to realisation of various export orders of the company.

Ms. Stergomena was accompanied by senior officials from the Tanzanian armed forces, Indian Defence Advisor accredited to Tanzania and officials from Indian Defence Ministry.

