GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tank Bund to be epicentre of the decennial celebrations of Telangana formation

Fireworks show, laser show are some of the attractions planned for the evening at Tank Bund

Published - May 28, 2024 05:36 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Tank Bund in Hyderabad. File

A view of Tank Bund in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Tank Bund will be the epicentre of the decennial celebrations of Telangana formation with the government preparing to present a carnival in the evening while Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the State machinery would be present at the official function at the Parade Grounds in the morning.

A review meeting held by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari discussed the arrangements. She informed the officials concerned that the Chief Minister would pay tributes to the martyrs of Telangana at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park before participating in the official function at Parade Grounds.

Mr. Reddy would also release the State song, penned by poet Andesri and composed by Oscar-winning music director M.M. Keeravani. All prominent figures of Telangana movement are likely to be honoured on the occasion.

Telangana State emblem should reflect the democratic aspirations of the people, says Dy CM

Carnival with all art forms from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In the evening, a carnival with all art forms of the State would be held on Tank Bund from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Stalls of self-help groups, handicrafts and handlooms would be set up, apart from food stalls.

An attractive fireworks show and laser show are also on the agenda as a finale to the formation day celebrations at the Tank Bund. The Chief Secretary also said that the government offices would be illuminated on the occasion. Later, she visited Parade Grounds along with senior officials to take stock of the arrangements.

The laser show organized on Hussainsagar lake in Hyderabad to celebrate ‘Bathukamma’ festival. File

The laser show organized on Hussainsagar lake in Hyderabad to celebrate ‘Bathukamma’ festival. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.