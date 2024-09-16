Tank Bund lined with cranes, to host Ganesh idol immersion in Hyderabad

A day after the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti removed the banners, cut through the fencing and started immersing the Ganesh idols, the Tank Bund of Hussainsagar is lined up with several cranes all ready for the designated day for immersion, September 17.

A total of 12 cranes for the immersion of heavy idols were counted along the 3-kilometre stretch of the Tank Bund where banners were tied earlier prohibiting the immersion of Ganesh idol. Fencing too had been fortified along the lake, disallowing any individual attempt to down the idols. The ban was attributed to High Court orders.

However, on Sunday, September 15, the Samiti representatives forcibly gained entry, removed the banners, cut through the fence and reportedly immersed about 50 idols. Soon after the violation, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation authorities placed cranes along the Tank Bund.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, who is one of the two authorities mentioned on the prohibitory banners, addressed media from the Tank Bund on Monday, about arrangements for the immersion day.

She said all arrangements are in place, and 15,000 staff from Sanitation, Engineering, Urban Biodiversity, and Urban Community Development wings of the GHMC will work in three shifts for smooth immersion.

Several rounds of meetings have been conducted with the Utsav Samiti members, officials and other departments for coordination, she informed. A total 10 control rooms will operate in addition to the command control room at headquarters. Additional commissioner level officials, will monitor the immersion process.

A total of 73 exclusive ponds and five big lakes have been designated, and 468 cranes have been commissioned for immersion, Ms. Amrapali said. She urged the procession organisers to avoid confetti as it makes the sanitation job doubly difficult.

Of the 73, a total 27 are baby ponds demarcated in the lakes, while 24 are portable ponds and 22 are temporarily excavated ponds. LB Nagar zone has 13 ponds, Charminar has 10, Khiaratabad has 13, Serilingampally has 14, Kukatpally has 11 and Secunderabad has 12.