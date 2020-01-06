Tandas get a facelift with Palle Pragathi

Saplings planted by the roadside in the month of August at this tanda located in Kondapur mandal have grown to four or five feet on either side of the road. Recently some officials visited the village and suggested flower plants as well. Three days ago the villagers planted flower saplings in between the earlier plants.

The village looks neat wherever there are cement roads. However, on mud roads some dust and cattle dung are visible. Villagers say that due to huge number of cattle it is becoming difficult to keep the village completely clean. The village has about 300 cattle in about 100 houses.

Though the government has come forward to construct community cattle sheds it has become difficult at many villages to find vacant government lands and at the same time many panchayats are not in a position to purchase lands.

At some places in the village where old houses were dismantled, saplings are grown with an assurance to the plot owners that they can remove the grown-up trees when any construction activity commences. To this extent, a panchayat resolution was passed and handed over to the site owners. This is being taken up to convince house site owners to allow planting of saplings.

Cement benches coated with pink paint were erected on the roadside at several places in the village. However, the drainage system in the village is not properly constructed creating problems. The village has submitted a proposal to lay 1,500 metres of new drainage pipeline in addition to the existing one properly.

“There is water problem in the village and we are dependent on transportation till December-end. From January 1, we are supplying water from a borewell dug in the village,” said V. Shanthi, village sarpanch. Ninety out of the total 110 houses are having toilets and except six or seven elderly persons, everyone is using them.