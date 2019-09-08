Tamilisai Soundararajan takes over as Telangana Governor

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan assumed office as Telangana’s second Governor on Sunday.

Chief Justice of High Court Justice R.S. Chauhan administered the oath of office to the new Governor at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi, who presided over the ceremony, read out the warrant of appointment released by President Ramnath Kovind after which Ms. Soundararajan, the first woman Governor of the State, was administered the oath of office.

The function was attended by Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers, MLAs, MPs and senior leaders of different political parties. Ms. Soundararajan arrived at Shamshabad airport this morning from where she flew down to the Begumpet airport in a helicopter. She was welcomed at the airport by the Chief Minister, his Cabinet colleagues, including E. Dayakar Rao, G. Jagdishwar Reddy and others.

With the Chief Minister announcing his decision to expand the State Council of Ministers, the Governor is scheduled to administer the oath of office to the new Ministers this evening.