Tamilisai Soundararajan is new Telangana Governor

Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu Tamilisai Soundararajan has been appointed as the new Governor of Telangana.
Dr. Soundararajan replaces Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan who has been continuing in the post since past nine years. The new Governor is the Tamil Nadu BJP chief.
She contested the previous Lok Sabha polls against Kanimozhi from Thoothukudi constituency unsuccessfully. Mr. Narasimhan has not been given any new post.
Mr. Narasimhan was appointed as the Governor of the then united Andhra Pradesh in 2010 during the peak of separate statehood agitation. His tenure continued after bifurcation when he was the Governor of two successor States for five years.
