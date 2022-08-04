Tamilisai Soundararajan interacts with students

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan distributed national flags to students of different universities and colleges in the State after listening to their problems at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

August 04, 2022 06:20 IST

College, university students submit representations to Governor

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday interacted with students of various State universities and colleges to understand their problems and to hear their grievances.

The Governor said that students should have minimum amenities like food and accommodation of minimum standards to enable them to pursue studies. “A good job or a vocation after education should also be ensured to the students,” she said.

Students submitted their representations and spoke about their problems in detail. According to a press statement, Ms. Soundararajan patiently heard the problems of every student who came to Raj Bhavan, thereby giving the student community, the moral support. She assured them that she would bring all their problems to the notice of the authorities concerned and find solutions.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the university students, were advised to participate in an essay writing competition organised by Raj Bhavan to tone up their innovative, novel and imaginative skills.

The Governor also distributed national flags to students and urged them to hoist them on their houses from August 13 to August 15.

She also urged them to educate people about Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and see that they too participate in the celebrations in a big way.