Tamil writer Sivashankari selected for Dr. C. Narayana Reddy National Literary Award

The award carries a purse of ₹5 lakh and a citation; will be presented to the writer on July 29

Published - July 05, 2024 09:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil writer Sivashankari

Noted Tamil writer Sivashankari, who has created a wealth of literature in Tamil, has been selected for Dr. C. Narayana Reddy National Literary Award.

Ms. Sivashankari will be honoured with a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, a memento and a shawl in recognition of her contribution to the field of literature, according to a press release issued by Sushila Narayana Reddy Trust president C. Ganga and general secretary J. Chennaiah here on Thursday.

A recipient of the Saraswati Samman Award, Ms. Sivashankari will receive the ‘Vishwambhara’ award during Dr. C. Narayana Reddy’s 93rd birth anniversary celebrations at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad on July 29.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will be the chief guest of the event. Minister for Culture Jupalli Krishna Rao and Government Whip Adi Srinivas will also attend the function.

The Chennai-based writer has penned 36 novels, 48 mini-novels (navalikas), 150 stories, 15 travelogues, seven volumes of essays, four research papers and two biographies in Tamil.

Following Dr. C. Narayana Reddy’s custom of celebrating every birthday as the birthday of his new book, this time his collection of poems, Samanvitham, will be released the same day.

