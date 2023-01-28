ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil actor Sarath Kumar calls on Kavitha

January 28, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil actor and founder president of political party All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi R. Sarath Kumar met BRS MLC K. Kavitha at the latter’s residence here on Saturday.

The meeting between the two lasted for about an hour. According to Ms. Kavitha’s office, the two discussed about politics, particularly the current scenario. Mr. Sarath Kumar inquired about the objectives behind change of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to BRS, its agenda and others.

His meeting with the BRS leader in the backdrop of BRS’ plans to expand it outside Telangana and several senior leaders from Odisha, including former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang, joining the party on Friday, assumes significance.

Mr. Sarath Kumar floated his party in 2007 and it had won two seats in the 2011 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, including him getting elected from Tankasi by defeating his nearest DMK rival. However, in the 2016 election, he contested from Tiruchendur and lost to a DMK candidate.

