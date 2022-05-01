Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Why is Telangana CM’s entry into national politics important?

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has officially engaged the Indian Political Action Committee as a partner for its poll preparations for the elections next year.

At the 21st plenary of the TRS, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao advocated an alternative political agenda for the country, in which his party will play a role.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s gambit to garner a national role for his party and form an alliance to challenge the BJP.