Talk on resilient plant varieties at international conference

December 22, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Scientists from across the nation stressed the need to encourage and grow ‘resilient’ plant varieties for dryland agriculture and address the distress among farmers.

Focus was also on the importance of shifting crops to reduce the cost for farmers at the three-day international conference on “Reimagining Rain-fed Agro-ecosystems: Challenges and Opportunities” that started at ICAR - Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) here on Thursday.

Chancellor of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi, Panjab Singh was the chief guest. He called upon scientists to develop these resilient to climate change varieties that would consume less water and increase production.

“CRIDA’s contribution in improving dryland agriculture is immense. This is a rare institute. Not only India, other countries have also benefited from it,” he said.

“The growth of our country is dependent on our focus on dryland farming. About 50% of land is dry and compared to irrigated areas, dry land has more potential for faster agriculture growth,” he said, adding that there was a need to shift and increase productivity. He also laid emphasis on technology transfer to farmers.

Deputy Director General, National Resource Management, Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR), Suresh Kumar Chaudhari took part in the programme virtually.

Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General, ICAR, Himanshu Pathak said that scientists have developed more than 700 resilient varieties and efforts were on to strengthen dryland farming. He stressed the need to increase the income of dryland farmers.

CRIDA director V.K. Singh presided over the programme.