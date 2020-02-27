Talk on I-T returns, GST law at outreach programme

Important developments concerning the filing of new returns from April onwards, E-invoicing system, input tax credit and some recent major changes in GST law, were explained in detail at an interactive session organised by the Central GST, Hyderabad Zone, here on Wednesday.

The interactive session involving representatives of trade and industry, including taxpayers and other stakeholders, was organised as part of the Central government’s outreach programme “Central GST in Every District for You.”

Entire gamut

Addressing the participants, Chief Commissioner, Central GST, Hyderabad Zone, Vasa Seshagiri Rao, said that the outreach initiative was aimed at resolving problems faced by taxpayers in filing GST returns and promoting greater understanding of the whole gamut of GST law.

Praising the taxpayers and other stakeholders of the GST for contributing their might to nation’s development, he said awareness programmes are being conducted in the districts to reach out to taxpayers, address their issues, spread awareness on the system of simplified return filing and other relevant aspects.

Clarifications

The team headed by Mr. Vasa Seshagiri Rao clarified issues raised by taxpayers and other participants of the interactive session.

Commissioner, Ranga Reddy GST Commissionerate, K.C. Johny, Telangana LPG Dealers’ Association president Mellacheruvu Venkateshwara Rao and others were present.

A similar interactive session was also held in Kothagudem, the district headquarters of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, under the aegis of Mr. Vasa Seshagiri Rao earlier on Wednesday.