Talk on health schemes at Governor’s meeting

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan held a high-level meeting with State health officials at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, where the health schemes implemented by the government were explained in detail.

The Governor spoke about the benefits of the State government’s Aarogyasri scheme and Central government’s Ayushman Bharat during the meeting.

Stressing on ‘Health for all’, she told officials that people of Telangana should benefit from these health schemes and nobody should be deprived of any medical facility. The possibility of dovetailing the two health schemes were discussed by officials from both the State and Central government.

The recent incidence of dengue cases was also discussed at the meeting. Officials spoke about the number of cases reported and measures taken to contain the disease.

The Governor expressed her concern about the availability of blood in blood banks and requested officials to bridge the gap between demand and supply.

Special chief secretary of Medical and Health department A. Santhi Kumari explained the details of schemes such as KCR Kit, Kanti Velugu and Jeevandan, among others.

She made a presentation on the medical department, vital health indicators, statistics of hospitals and health facilities available for the poor.

Appreciating the programmes, Dr. Soundararajan said that she discussed about the schemes offered by the Telangana government during the Governors’ conference held recently in New Delhi.

Tuberculosis (TB) prevention programmes, services provided to HIV positive patients, cancer treatment options were also discussed. Two patients who were cured of TB were introduved to the Governor during Thursday’s meeting.