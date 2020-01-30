Telangana

Talk on creativity and innovation in engg

‘Engineering is a problem-solving process’

“The value that creativity and innovation offers lies in its ability to facilitate the development of novel and effective technological solutions to problems stimulated by change,” said adjunct professor from Rochester Institute of Technology, New York, Pratapa Reddy.

He delivered the guest lecture on “Creativity and Innovation in Engineering” at Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) on Wednesday.

“Engineering as a problem solving process connects those new needs and new technologies together. Because creativity is concerned with the generation of effective, novel solutions, creativity and engineering are in essence, two sides of the same coin. In fact, engineering can be characterized as a special case of the more general process of generating effective, novel solutions to problems, ie. creativity,” he said.

Dr. Reddy advised budding engineers to think out of the box and approach problems in new and innovative ways.

Earlier, Dr. Reddy interacted with GITAM faculty and stressed the importance of outcome-based education and activity-based learning.

